Brokerages Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.68 Million

Analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report sales of $328.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.00 million and the lowest is $320.10 million. SunPower posted sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

SPWR traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,220,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

