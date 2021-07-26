Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $7.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings per share of $7.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.02. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $6.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.17 to $23.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.43 to $32.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $693.21 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

