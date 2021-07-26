Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price at $306.00

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ATLKY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.66. The stock had a trading volume of 51,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $67.79.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

