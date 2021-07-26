Brokerages Set Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Target Price at $41.33

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $39.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,981,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

