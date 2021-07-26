Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target at $22.54

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHYHY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.72. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

