Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) PT at $44.67

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

