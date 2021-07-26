Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $24.01

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,442,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,339. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.