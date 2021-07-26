Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $109.86

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.95. 396,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

