Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) PT at €9.42

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.61 ($11.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.31. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

