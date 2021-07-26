Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Price Target at $126.00

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of RGA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.78. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $30,767,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

