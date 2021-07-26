Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT at $43.67

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 235.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SLGN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

