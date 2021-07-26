Brokers Offer Predictions for South32 Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of South32 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

SOUHY opened at $10.93 on Monday. South32 has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

