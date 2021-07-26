Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.77. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.