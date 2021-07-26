Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $5,088,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $89.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

