Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

