BSC Station (BSCS) Trading 185.1% Higher Over Last Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BSC Station has a market cap of $5.24 million and $3.84 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded up 185.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00116096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00129588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.37 or 1.00170467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00807133 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

