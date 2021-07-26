BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BTRS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 479,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,971. BTRS has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that BTRS will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

