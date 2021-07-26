Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

BLDR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

