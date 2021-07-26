Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BURBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

