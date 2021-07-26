C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

