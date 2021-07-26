CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 26th

CA Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. CA Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CA Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

