Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.140-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.760 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.97. 1,098,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,712,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

