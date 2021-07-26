CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

