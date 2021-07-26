CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00117562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,482.55 or 0.99801957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00826946 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

