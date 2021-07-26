California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 38,776 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,776 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,280 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

