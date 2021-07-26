California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of The Gap worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,032 shares of company stock worth $7,211,009 over the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

GPS stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) EPS. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

