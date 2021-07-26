California State Teachers Retirement System Has $10.72 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of First American Financial worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,264,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 486.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 296,257 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 263,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

