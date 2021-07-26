California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 461 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,818,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,206,000 after purchasing an additional 414,647 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after purchasing an additional 274,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

