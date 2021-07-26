California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 619 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of HollyFrontier worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

