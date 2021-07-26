California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 825 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after buying an additional 309,739 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after buying an additional 156,790 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 11,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $563,086.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,869.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,393.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,838 shares of company stock worth $2,931,451. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $50.60 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

