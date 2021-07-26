Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

