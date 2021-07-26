Camden National (CAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01. Camden National has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

