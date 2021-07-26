Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$21.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.73. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$26.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

