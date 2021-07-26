Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million for the quarter.
Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$21.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.73. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$26.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -219.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.39.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.