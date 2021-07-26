CAMG Solamere Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidus Investment worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,210. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.