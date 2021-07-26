CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,674. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

