CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.08. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,091. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $136.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.82.

