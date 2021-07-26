CAMG Solamere Management LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

