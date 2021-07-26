CAMG Solamere Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

