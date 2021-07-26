Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CVRX stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

