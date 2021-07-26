Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 97,427 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $179.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

