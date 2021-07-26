Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,116,400 KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,116,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,050,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 135,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

KT stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

