Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 340,000 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 354.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.