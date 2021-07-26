Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 350.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.59% of 360 DigiTech worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after buying an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth about $16,910,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

