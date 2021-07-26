Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $33.48 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1,213.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Amcor worth $33,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amcor by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amcor by 164.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.30 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.