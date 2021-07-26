Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 529,134 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,134 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of The AES worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The AES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.