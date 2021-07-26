Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 529,134 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 164.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 529,134 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The AES were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

