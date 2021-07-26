Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,116,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,328,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.43% of KT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 1,798.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 217,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KT opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

