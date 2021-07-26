Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 156,400 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 156,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autohome were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM opened at $51.94 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.66.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.