Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 63,317 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $28,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 43,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $5,779,100.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,713,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,876 shares of company stock worth $29,530,110 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $316.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $204.17 and a 12 month high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

