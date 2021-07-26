Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$92.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$71.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.14.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$112.00 to C$105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$321.82.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.